"Felt like I was making my debut again," says Ayushmann Khurrana on doing 'An Action Hero'

After delivering some impactful performances in comedy, thriller and family drama films, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to step into the world of high-octane action films with 'An Action Hero.' Talking about his experience of shooting hardcore action sequences for the first time in his career, Ayushmann said, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for An Action Hero! I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like An Action Hero."

In the film, the 'Bala' actor will be seen portraying the role of an actor who is being chased by Jaideep Ahlawat. "Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoilt, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits," he added.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'An Action Hero' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled that people have loved the trailer of Action Hero. I always want to present myself in a new way on screen and hunt out scripts that sparkle with newness every single time. It feels great to see how people have connected to An Action Hero as being that kind of film."

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Apart from this, Ayushmann will also be seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. (ANI)

