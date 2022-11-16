Left Menu

King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:06 IST
With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium's King Philippe took charge of the national "Red Devils" soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film shows Belgium coach Roberto Martinez arriving at the palace for an audience with the king and viewing items such as slippers and a notebook with tactics to imply the monarch is an avid fan.

"I know why you're here," the king says. "It's Devil time." The king then takes to the training pitch, at one point offering advice to star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The video has echoes of British Queen Elizabeth's appearance in a light-hearted spot with James Bond actor Daniel Craig for the 2012 London Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

