Music festival to celebrate 30 years of ASEAN-India diplomatic relations

A total of 15 music bands, including singers Papon and composer duo Vishal and Sheykhar, will perform here during the second edition of ASEAN India Music Festival here. The three-day festival, to begin at the iconic Purana Qila from Friday, is touted to be the celebration of the 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking 2022 as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and cultural organisation Seher, the event will host ASEAN countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

''The festival provides a platform for the artists to initiate a deeper understanding of the values and traditions of ASEAN and India, as music transcends boundaries and unites people from diverse regions,'' said Sanjeev Bhargava, founder director of Seher, in a statement. The music gala will host live performances by Tri Minh's Quartet from Vietnam, Instamuzika from Malaysia, RizerXSuffer from Cambodia, Empty Wallet from Brunei Darussalam and Linying Band of Singapore, among others.

Other featured performers include Bayang Barrios from the Philippines, Riau Rhythm from Indonesia, MRTV modern music band from Myanmar, and Raghav Meattle and Jonita Gandhi from India.

