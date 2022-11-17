Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' to hit US screens on December 2

''Chello Show'', India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, will be released in the US theatres on December 2.

The Gujarati language film, titled ''Last Film Show'' in English, will be distributed in the country by Samuel Goldwyn Films. It is a semi-biographical coming-of-age drama written and directed by Pan Nalin.

Nalin, known for acclaimed films such as ''Samsara'' and ''Angry Indian Goddesses'', took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the release announcement.

''USA Theatrical Release 2nd Dec 2022. Samuel Goldwyn Films brings Last Film Show - India's Official Selection for Best International Feature at the 95th Oscars to cinemas near you,'' the filmmaker wrote.

''Chhello Show'', a film about a young boy called Samay (Bhavin Rabari)'s romance with cinema in a village in Gujarat's Kathiawar region, was released in India on October 14.

It is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP.

The film is set to have a special screening at the upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 at Panaji in Goa.

