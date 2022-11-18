Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 to delve deeper into flashback & unfold Burgess’ past

The police procedural television series Chicago P.D left fans shocked with the death of Anna (Carmela Zumbado) at the end of Season 9. Then came Chicago P.D. Season 10, and so far, it has been equally suspenseful, if not more. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 on NBC is the upcoming segment to be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The story of Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins a week after Anna's death. Voight and the Intelligence Unit investigate a new drug that is hitting the streets and try to prevent it from reaching more people after it takes the life of a young kid. Meanwhile, Hailey is concerned for her partner Jay because he hasn't talked to her when Jay is with Voight, and Hailey wants to know what is going on. But Voight is facing a new threat, as he is trying to keep the neighborhood clean.

The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies, and Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton's cover story and turned himself into Chief Patrick O'Neal instead. The story takes a new turn when a new officer is appointed and joined the force.

After several investigations when illegal evidence finally surfaces against Sean O'Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to solve a case secretly. They discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than expected.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 8 Chief O'Neal forces the team to handle the 'dead fish' case. His motive is to distract the Intelligence from the investigation of his son. When the 'dead fish' case is taking complicated turns, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past.

We haven't learned too much past of Burgess, especially when and how she joined the Intelligence Unit. Hopefully, Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 will focus on the flashback of her life and her capability to come out from past trauma. The synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 is yet to be out.

Chicago P.D. S10 E9 will premiere Wednesday, December 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The official release date for the UK and other international viewers is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devidscourse to know more updates on the mystery and thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10.

