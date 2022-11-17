Henry Cavill cites busy schedules to step down from The Witcher Season 4

The release dates for Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 and "The Witcher: Blood Origin" spin-off have been announced. According to the announcement done at the Tudum event, the spinoff series will debut on December 25, while the third season of The Witcher show will come in the summer of 2023.

Another announcement came within a month that said lead star Henry Cavill is stepping down from the Netflix show after three successful seasons as the leading star. In The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Cavill.

Henry Cavill confirmed the news via Instagram. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," wrote the actor.

Henry Cavill is the first cast as Geralt of Rivia. Ever since he started playing the role, he talked about his love for the character of the series several times.

Back in 2019, the great actor spoke to Hobby Consolas the Spanish media about his thrilling experience of playing Geralt of Rivia. "I really enjoy playing these kind of games and reading these kinds of books in my spare time," he said in 2019 (via Hobby Consolas). "I don't consider it a job," Cavill continued. "For me it is more like an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies."

But why is Cavill leaving the role after The Witcher Season 3? The series won several hearts, gathered mixed reviews throughout the world and became the second most preferred series among viewers in the United States in 2019. Alongside its storyline, unique setting, and intriguing visuals, the series was praised especially for the acting performance of Henry Cavill.

Fans are unhappy with this change, and the new Geralt of Rivia, Liam said he has "some big boots to fill," and most of the viewers can't accept the changes so soon.

But why did Cavil choose to step down from The Witcher Season 4? According to Deadline, Cavill had a short-term deal for Netflix's The Witcher, and after three seasons, he has decided to move on. Many of his upcoming projects may require overseas filming and dealing with hefty production schedules. He already has many film and TV projects lined up. This list includes The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the Superman return.

The source also said that Cavill's Witcher co-stars also renegotiated their contracts heading into Season 4.

Liam Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

Cavill was polite about leaving the show and wished Liam for his new role. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The Witcher Season 3 is under Production. Season 1 and Season 2 are available on Netflix!

