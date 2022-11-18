Left Menu

Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Justin Bruening opens up about his role Cal

Updated: 18-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:46 IST
Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends. Image Credit: Netflix
The three South Carolina girls will return soon on screen with Sweet Magnolias Season 3. The principal photography for the season was started in July 2022 and was wrapped up in October. Sheryl J. Anderson confirmed the wrap via Twitter saying:

"We finished filming Season 3 last night. It's been a joy to spend another season in Serenity, working with, laughing with, and learning from amazing artists in the cast and crew. Our community made something beautiful for you. I'm grateful to them and excited for you to see it!!!"

Hopefully, Netflix will release the third outing of the show in the first half of 2023. Since 'What's on Netflix' predictions often come true, we'll take that at face value until an official announcement is made.

Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends — lawyer Helen (Heather Headley), chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and full-time divorcée Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher)— who team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

Season 2 concluded with Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening), Maddie's love losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will show what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future. How will Maddie react and respond after knowing the secrets of Cal?

Justin Bruening tells PEOPLE the Netflix series will not gloss over Cal's violent actions at the end of season 2. "My character just is sort of dealing with the aftermath of what he did last year and how that ended — that whole punching someone thing," he says.

"He kind of takes a step backward, which makes him take huge leaps forward in his relationships with not just Maddie [JoAnnaGarcía Swisher], but with everybody," Bruening teases. "So I guess he starts to really become a member of Serenity in that sense. It's a lot of fun."

Showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson said to EW, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

She also added: " If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Call is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

The release date for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will update you as soon as we get anything new. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

