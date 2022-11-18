Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 release date pushed back & may follow Yuki vs. Kenjaku fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 is the upcoming installment to be released. The previous chapter continues the battle between Kenjaku and Choso. Fans were worried about Choso's fate, however, he managed to perform well in the battle. The chapter ends with Yuki arriving at the battle and appreciating Choso's effort.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 will follow another action-packed battle between Yuki and Kenjaku. Chapter 205 would have been released on Sunday, November 20. Unfortunately, the manga gets delayed for a week. The release date for JJK Chapter 205 is November 27, 2022. The specific reason for the delay is not revealed.

The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 will release within two to three days before the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 timings in different places around the world.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (November 27, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (November 28, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (November 27, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (November 27, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (November 27, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (November 27, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (November 27, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (November 27, 2022)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 373 summary, release date & time