Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps shoot of Hansal Mehta’s film
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehtas next feature film.Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project. Special team completes a special shoot for a special film.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehta's next feature film.
Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project. "As they say it's the journey never the destination… make it worthwhile… @hansalmehta@balajimotionpicturs@mahana_films," she wrote alongside photos from the film's set.
In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, 'Best team ever'.
Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.
''Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film. @kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films," he wrote.
The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Instagram's timely alert to cyber police helps save minor girl's life in Satna
Rebel Wilson announces baby via surrogacy on Instagram
Kangana Ranaut called Instagram "dumb" days after hailing Twitter
MP: Man kills girlfriend, posts video of body on Instagram
Alesia Raut's first Instagram post after Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's death: Will always love you