Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps shoot of Hansal Mehta’s film

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehta's next feature film.

Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project. "As they say it's the journey never the destination… make it worthwhile… @hansalmehta@balajimotionpicturs@mahana_films," she wrote alongside photos from the film's set.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, 'Best team ever'.

Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.

''Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film. @kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films," he wrote.

The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

