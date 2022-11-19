Millie Gibson joins Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who'

''Coronation Street'' star Millie Gibson will feature alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the long-running BBC series ''Doctor Who''.

Gatwa, best known for starring in hit Netflix series ''Sex Education'', was cast as the 15th Doctor in May, making him the first Black actor to lead the popular series.

Gibson will essay the role of Ruby Sunday, the new companion of the Doctor, BBC said in a statement.

''Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started,'' the actor said.

Gatwa, who takes over the role of Time Lord from Jodie Whitaker, praised Gibson for her talent and strength. ''From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie,'' he added.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said he is focused on finding the next generation of talent, and Gibson came across to him as a ''star already''.

''She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday,'' he added.

Gatwa will make his debut as the Time Lord in 2023.

Recently, the BBC and Disney Branded Television joined forces to make streaming service Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, for future seasons of ''Doctor Who''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)