Left Menu

Check out Farhan Akhtar's heartfelt tribute to Milkha Singh on his birth anniversary

Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, took to Instagram to pay homage to late Olympian Milkha Singh on his birth anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:59 IST
Check out Farhan Akhtar's heartfelt tribute to Milkha Singh on his birth anniversary
Farhan khtar with Milkha Singh and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra (File Pic/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Farhan Akhtar paid homage to late Olympian Milkha Singh on his birth anniversary on Sunday. Farhan took to Instagram to share a photo of him hugging the 'Flying Sikh' and wrote, "Miss you Milkha ji," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

He attached hashtags "#birthanniversary #legend #hero" to the post. Check it out:

For the uninitiated, Farhan played the late veteran athlete in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. Ace sprinter Milkha Singh was not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it. While his achievements in the sports field are well documented, the biopic on his life 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' inspired the whole nation and started the trend of 'Sports biopics' in Bollywood.

There had been a couple of movies based on sportspersons before 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', but none created magic like this one. With Prasoon Joshi writing the script and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directing it, the movie had success written all over it. What made the movie more special is that the legendary athlete and his daughter, Sonia Sanwalka, co-wrote his autobiography, titled 'The Race of My Life'-- the book that inspired 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' Milkha had sold the film's rights for one rupee and inserted a clause stating that a share of the profits would be given to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust which was founded in 2003 with the aim of assisting poor and needy sportspersons.

While Milkha passed away due to COVID-related complications in a private hospital in Chandigarh last year, his legacy lives on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022