Anurag Kashyap is all praise for Amit Trivedi; check out what he has to say

Anurag Kashyap has shared an appreciation post for his music director and composer Amit Trivedi on Instagram. Anurag Kashyap shared a vintage photo with Amit Trivedi and wrote, "My friends say this deserves a post .. this picture from 2007-8, when I met this boy who was an ardent @arrahman fan , jamming with this eclectic bunch of singers and songwriters .. and I came and stole all of what they had created and it was Dev D.. while he did that he also did Aamir, which came first, and DevD followed by Udaan."

He added, "He always gives me time, has patience with me , bears with my circumstances and really gives everything to his music. Here is to 15 years of friendship and collaboration. Thank you @shilparao for giving me this gift of a man @itsamittrivedi. Here is to our fourth film together, which is An Amit Trivedi Musical, "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat". Notably, Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi have collaborated for the upcoming film, 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' recently premiered at the prestigious Marrakech Film Festival. The film's lead actors Alaya F and Karan Mehta along with Anurag Kashyap attended the premiere night. Alaya F looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale as she walked the red carpet at the esteemed Marrakech Film Festival.

Alaya is the second actor in the Indian film industry to attend the festival this year after Ranveer Singh. Alaya took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a montage video from the film festival and wrote, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. it was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech."

She added, "Can't wait for everyone back home to watch our labour of love...Thank you thank you thank you! I want to say this was a dream come true but it's a dream I wouldn't have even dreamed of dreaming!" (ANI)

