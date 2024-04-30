Left Menu

Morocco to expand capacity of Marrakech's Menara airport with 1.78 bln dirham investment

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 00:16 IST
Morocco to expand capacity of Marrakech's Menara airport with 1.78 bln dirham investment

Morocco will expand the capacity of Marrakech's Menara airport with a 1.78 billion dirham ($176.15 million) investment, the state-run 2M television said on social media platform X.

The expansion should see the airport handle over double the passengers, reaching 11.5 million annually, 2M added. ($1 = 10.1053 Moroccan dirham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024