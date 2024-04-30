Morocco to expand capacity of Marrakech's Menara airport with 1.78 bln dirham investment

Morocco will expand the capacity of Marrakech's Menara airport with a 1.78 billion dirham ($176.15 million) investment, the state-run 2M television said on social media platform X.

The expansion should see the airport handle over double the passengers, reaching 11.5 million annually, 2M added. ($1 = 10.1053 Moroccan dirham)

