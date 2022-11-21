Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat gets a diamond-studded nameplate, pictures viral

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led the fans to click pictures outside the 'Don' actor's house.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led the fans to click pictures outside the 'Don' actor's house. Shah Rukh's fan clubs shared pictures of this new swanky nameplate on social media which got viral.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

The 'Chak De India' actor's bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai and his fans routinely visit his house to get clicked, and the actor also greets his fans on different occasions from a platform above it. Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

