If content is powerful, local can be international: Anurag Thakur on Indian cinema breaking boundaries
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur emphasised on how powerful content has the abilities to achieve global stature irrespective of language and region.
Regional cinema is no more regional in India -- that's what Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur highlighted during the inauguration of Film Bazaar 2022 at the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India. (IFFI) "Nothing is regional anymore. If content has the power, regional can be national and international. Local has the capability to go global. At IFFI there will be ample opportunities to find co-producers and collaborators for films. We aim to become a large marketplace where films can be made and sold," Thakur said.
Film Bazaar is a platform created and organised to encourage collaboration between South Asian and international and film communities. Emphasising on how powerful content has the powers to break boundaries, Thakur added, "The 75 Creative Minds, started under the vision of PM of empowering and encouraging our youth has only highlighted that the talent is not just in cities, but talent exists in smaller cities, and villages, where people have huge following, enables people to generate revenue, showing how a mobile phone can also make you a star. Remote villages everywhere in India have their own stories which can connect with people."
This year, the sessions at Film Bazaar include Evolving Cinematic Content -- Impact of Rising OTT in the Post-COVID Era, Navigating Conversations with Trade Magazine, From Book to Box Office, Distributing South Asian Content Overseas, Restoring and Programming Classic Cinema for Contemporary Audiences, and India as a Global Content Hub. (ANI)
