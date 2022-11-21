Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:22 IST
Kishan Reddy greets Chiranjeevi for bagging Film Personality Award
Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday congratulated Chiranjeevi upon getting the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award and said the latter has mesmerised audience with his talent and skills in acting.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on Sunday honoured Chiranjeevi with the award.

In a tweet, Kishan Reddy praised the actor. In his career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 feature films, mostly in Telugu, while the others were in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

