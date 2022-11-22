Left Menu

Marvel's hires Yann Demange to direct 'Blade'

Filmmaker Yann Demange has signed on with Marvel Studios to its much-anticipated Blade movie.Demange, known for critically-acclaimed features 71 2014 and White Boy Rick 2018, will helm the project from a script by Michael Starrbury, according to entertainment news website Deadline.He joins the project months after the exit of director Bassam Tariq.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:49 IST
Marvel's hires Yann Demange to direct 'Blade'
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Yann Demange has signed on with Marvel Studios to its much-anticipated ''Blade'' movie.

Demange, known for critically-acclaimed features '''71'' (2014) and ''White Boy Rick'' (2018), will helm the project from a script by Michael Starrbury, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

He joins the project months after the exit of director Bassam Tariq. The filmmaker will still be attached as an executive producer on the movie. ''Blade'' centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

The movie is set to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022