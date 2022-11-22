Left Menu

Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' to drop on MUBI in December

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:28 IST
Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' to drop on MUBI in December
Park Chan-wook Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean master filmmaker Park Chan-wook's critically-acclaimed movie ''Decision to Leave'' will be available for streaming in India on MUBI, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The film, which won Park the best director trophy at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, will start streaming on the platform from December 9, the streamer said in a statement.

Starring Chinese star Tang Wei and Korean actor Park Hae-il, ''Decision To Leave'' tells the story of Hae-Joon, a seasoned detective, who investigates the suspicious death of a man on a mountaintop.

Soon, he begins to suspect Seo-rae, the deceased's wife, while being unsettled by his attraction to her.

''Decision to Leave'' was released in South Korea in June this year and was universally praised for its story and performances by lead actors. It is also South Korea's entry for the best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022