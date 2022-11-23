Mindhunter Season 3 renewal seems unlikely despite growing audience demand

The anticipated psychological crime thriller, Mindhunter Season 3 is still on hold. The third season has been one of most sought after Netflix series after the premiere of the second season in August 2019.

In January 2020, Netflix had put the third season on an 'indefinite hold'. Meanwhile, many rumors have been floating around, with some even claiming that Mindhunter Season 3 was already under production.

According to Small Screen, a Netflix insider told them that Mindhunter Season 3 is definitely coming. While it's not an official announcement, executive producer David Fincher already told that they may bring the show back. This means that there's still possibility for a third season.

Asif Kapadia, the director Mindhunter Season 1 for two episodes, encouraged fans and suggested that they should demand Mindhunter Season 3 and let Netflix know about their interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

In addition, many cast members, including McCallany (Bill Tench) and Jonathan Groff (played Agent Smith) expressed their willingness to return if Mindhunter Season 3 happens in the future.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Andrew Dominik expressed his views on where Mindhunter Season 3 would have gone if the series had not been put on "indefinite hold."

He revealed Mindhunter Season 3 plot would have sent the show's FBI profilers to Hollywood where they would have met up with a couple of high-profile filmmakers to share their findings. Unfortunately, the Netflix drama is still in doubt.

Andrew Dominik said, "What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

While talking to Vulture, David Fincher shared the obstacles in the making of Mindhunter Season 3. He said that one of the reasons Mindhunter might not return with Season 3 is budget. "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," Fincher opined.

As of now, Mindhunter Season 3 renewal seems unlikely despite huge audience demand. Fans are still expecting a positive response from Netflix or the creators of Mindhunter to return. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

