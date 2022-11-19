Outlander Season 7: Showrunner open up about Charles Vandervaart as Jamie's adult son William

Season 6 of Diana Gabaldon's popular time-traveling romantic series, Outlander premiered on March 2022. And a development began on a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will focus on Jamie Fraser's parents. As the sixth season was shortened due to the pandemic Starz officially announced an extended season seven.

The news was originally confirmed back in March 2021, with Starz saying: "We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season."

Outlander Season 7 is officially in production, confirmed by Starz through the series' Twitter handle on April 6, 2022, along with a pic of stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton.

Balfe also said in her own tweet, "Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!!" (Heughan shared the same goofy pic as Balfe in his own tweet, which he captioned with, "Wait!!! Is that Outlander Season... 7!?!?!?! yazzz")

Along with the above-mentioned stars, David Berry confirmed his return, too. Jamie's now-grown-up son, William Ransom will be seen. There are more new additions to the cast list of Outlander Season 7. Read below to get the details.

The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains lot of twists and turns along the way. Fans could also see a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

Fraser's illegitimate son, William Ransom who was raised by Lord John Grey since season three is an adult now. Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart will play the role of William in Outlander Season 7.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer cum EP said, "We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season 7 of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life."

He added, "Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and Mac Kenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

EP Maril Davis adds, "The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fan has been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie's son was a daunting task, but Charles' charisma was evident during the audition process, and we are excited to see what he will bring to William's multi layered journey."

In Outlander Season 7, Izzy Meikle-Small will play as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as her brother Dr. Denzell Hunter, who becomes integral in the lives of the Frasers as the Revolutionary War gets underway.

The showrunner welcomed Izzy and Joey by saying "We're excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can't wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life."

The release date for Outlander Season 7 is yet to announce. We will keep updating you on Outlander Season 7. Stay tuned!

