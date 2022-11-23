Left Menu

Eerie coincidence: Adivi Sesh on similarities between 'HIT: The Second Case', Mehrauli killing

It is a coincidence that there are a lot of similarities between the murder of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar and the incident under investigation in his upcoming film HIT The Second Case, actor Adivi Sesh said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:52 IST
Eerie coincidence: Adivi Sesh on similarities between 'HIT: The Second Case', Mehrauli killing
Adivi Sesh (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It is a coincidence that there are ''a lot of similarities'' between the murder of call centre employee Shraddha Walkar and the incident under investigation in his upcoming film ''HIT: The Second Case'', actor Adivi Sesh said on Wednesday. The trailer of the movie, which was launched here, revolves around the brutal murder of a woman called Sanjana who was ''butchered'' to death. The over 2-minute-long video also features shots of an electric saw and a knife.

At the event, Sesh said director Sailesh Kolanu had written the story months before the murder took place. It is purely by chance that one of the characters in ''HIT: The Second Case'' is named Shraddha, who assists the police in the probe.

Asked to comment on how the trailer of the film had some shades of the Mehrauli killing, Sesh said it was an ''eerie coincidence''.

''It is really a coincidence... There is (also) a character called Shraddha in our movie and the incident being described in our movie as a case. Sailesh wrote the script months before the incident,'' the ''Major'' star said.

''We don't wish this on anyone. But it is an eerie coincidence. There are a lot of similarities between the case that is being dealt with in the movie and real-life incident,'' he added.

Walkar's live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of allegedly strangling her and sawing her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder took place in May.

According to sources, a narco test on Poonawala is likely to be conducted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022