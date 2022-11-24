Kamal Haasan hospitalised

Actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted for mild fever and he is recovering, a hospital here said on Thursday. Haasan, also the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, was admitted on November 23 with mild fever, cough and cold, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a press release. The hospital said he was getting well and would be discharged in a day or two.

