The Expendables 4 is 80% Jason Statham with testosterone-driven excitement

The Expendables 4 is a highly demanding movie among the action movie aficionados across the world. Filming for The Expendables 4 officially commenced on September 29, 2021. In October 2021, Sylvester Stallone announced on social media that he had completed filming his scene for the imminent fourth movie of the franchise.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone said "Jason Statham is 80 percent of it (The Expendables 4). "I heard it turned out pretty good. Jason Statham is 80 percent of it. He's happy with it," Rocky Balboa actor replied. It means the avid enthusiasts can expect Jason Statham's more intense and less personable form of action hero in The Expendables 4.

In March 2016, Sylvester Stallone announced The Expendables 4 would be the final instalment of the franchise. The upcoming movie features a reduction of actors to bare essentials with only Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles from previous films.

The above four actors are accompanied by a host of actors, many of whom are newcomers to the genre. Only Iko Uwais and Tony Jaa are globally popular for their previous roles in action films. The Indonesian actor-cum-stuntman is a martial artist, who has been cast as Expendables 4's lead villain. He has to prove himself through his character as an extremely dangerous threat to the team.

The Expendables 4 movie depicts a nuclear conflict between Russia and the US that The Expendables are drawn into. Barney Ross' team is returning for another mission. Dolph Lundgren revealed what makes the new film different from the previous three. "….but Expendables is old school. Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there's real fights and real stunts. So I think with that type of approach, plus the fact we've got... You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia. There's some new blood, and I think there's a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see," Dolph Lundgren recently said.

Dolph Lundgren said that the movie would have big budget "twice as big" as the third movie. In an interview with PopCulture.com, he opined, "Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think. It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So, there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe.

The Expendables 4 is slated to hit the big screens on September 22, 2033. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.

