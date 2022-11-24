Film body FWICE condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan comment, terms it 'most irresponsible'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a statement condemning Richa Chadha's comment about the 2020 Galwan clash. FWICE in a statement called Richa's comment "most irresponsible" and asked the actor to issue an unconditional apology.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is the oldest and the largest organisation of Cine workers and is the mother body of 32 different crafts of workers, technicians, and artists working in the Film Industry has condemned the most irresponsible statement tweeted by Actress Richa Chadha abusing and disrespecting our soldiers who have laid down their lives at Galwan," the statement said. "In view of the above, we demand an immediate unconditional apology from the actress Richa Chadha. We also appeal to all the entities of the film industry to come forward and condemn her act which has not only hurt the sentiments of the Army personnel but also that of every Indian and seek legal action against her," it added.

Read the full statement here: Richa had issued an apology through a tweet.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood," Richa wrote. "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she added.

On Wednesday, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, people slammed her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. (ANI)

