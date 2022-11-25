Left Menu

Joe and Anthony Russo and David Reil team up for new series on cryptocurrency firm FTX

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:51 IST
Joe and Anthony Russo and David Reil team up for new series on cryptocurrency firm FTX
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker duo Joe and Anthony Russo’s production banner AGBO will produce a new Prime Video series, detailing the rise and fall of cryptocurrency platform FTX.

According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be penned by David Weil, who earlier created ''Hunters'' for the streaming service.

The Russos, known for many Marvel blockbusters such as ''Captain America: Civil War'' and two ''Avengers'' films, are expected direct the first episode.

FTX was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019 and it quickly became one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the market.

However, a series of revelations in the last one month led to devastating losses at FTX and its related trading firm Alameda Research, with FTX eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and a group of investors suing the company and several celebrity endorsers for fraud.

The Russos are currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated spy series ''Citadel'', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The show will debut on Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022