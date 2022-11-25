Mohanlal's 'Monster' to make OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar

Veteran actor Mohanlal's latest film ''Monster'' will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam-language feature film released in theatres countrywide in October.

''A scary secret lies behind the charming #LuckySingh! #Monster starring the one and only Mohanlal, streaming from 2nd December in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,'' the streamer posted on its official Instagram page.

''Monster'' also stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Sudev Nair, Siddique and Ganesh Kumar.

Billed as a crime thriller, the movie features the 62-year-old actor in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna.

