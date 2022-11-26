Left Menu

Actor Imran Hasnee pens love story with paranormal setting

This book is written in keeping with these laws, the story is a fictionalised account of real events, says Hasnee, who has acted in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.In the book, Yuvraj is in love with Rashmi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:01 IST
Actor Imran Hasnee pens love story with paranormal setting
Imran Hasnee Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Imran Hasnee has come out with a novel in which he tells a passionate love story set in the paranormal world.

He says although ''Out of My Body'' is a fictional story, the paranormal world in which it is set is real and authentic, based on his personal experiences.

''The paranormal world has its own ethics, its own rules, unwritten, but strictly adhered to. This book is written in keeping with these laws, the story is a fictionalised account of real events,'' says Hasnee, who has acted in movies like ''Slumdog Millionaire'', ''Paan Singh Tomar'', ''The Dirty Picture'' and ''Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai''.

In the book, Yuvraj is in love with Rashmi. Her maleficent boss Maddy always harboured secret desires of marrying her. 'Mahabhoot-yantra' is a gadget with which the soul of a living person can be extracted from his body and transferred into the nether world.

Yuvraj was pushed into the nether world, having limited time and resources to come back. Defying all odds, he has to race against time and get back into his body to unite with the love of his life.

So why did Hasnee choose this genre? He says the horror genre is one of the most paradoxical and contradictory literary forms, yet its popularity has only increased, adding he has always been an admirer of the ''unknown''.

''When it comes to fiction formats, horror novels are way scarier than movies because unlike films where the viewer watches the horror unfold in front of his or her eyes, in a novel, a lot is left to the imagination of the reader,'' he says.

According to Hasnee, he has tried to ''amalgamate years of research on the subject of the paranormal with my knowledge of the paranormal world'' to which he added a ''dose of fiction''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022