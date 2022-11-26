Left Menu

Shakira calls tax fraud case 'smear campaign', fires back at Spanish authorities

Pop singer Shakira recently got into trouble with Spain's taxation laws. But she has fired back, calling the allegations a "smear campaign" against her.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:54 IST
Shakira calls tax fraud case 'smear campaign', fires back at Spanish authorities
Pop Singer Shakira (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Colombian singer Shakira recently walked into murky waters with the Spanish authorities regarding taxation. As per a report by TMZ, the "Whenever Wherever" singer was accused of failing to pay more than 14 million USD in income tax between 2012 and 2014.

In response to the allegations, the 45-year-old filed legal docs in Spain, calling the allegation a "violation of her right to privacy" and a "smear campaign". The "Loca" singer claims that she was not a resident of the west European country during the aforementioned period, as per a report by TMZ.

During the period in question, the Grammy-winning songstress said that she was part of the American musical TV show 'The Voice' as a coach. She paid 10,141,075 USD to the US government in taxes. According to Spanish law, the songstress would need to pay taxes on spending 183 days or more in the country. Shakira claims she was not in Spain for the required time, as per TMZ.

If convicted in the upcoming trial, the "Ojos Asi" singer might suffer 8-year imprisonment along with a 24 million USD fine. But the singer's legal docs may work out in her favour.

They reveal that she had paid upwards of 90 million USD to the Spanish government. The docs also show that Shakira only declared herself as a tax resident of Spain in 2015, when she had settled with her family in the country, according to a report by TMZ. According to the "Rabiosa" singer, the Spanish administration is also accusing her of payment failure in 2011, even though she remained in the country for merely 60 days due to her musical tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022