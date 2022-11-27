Radhika Madan starts shooting for 'Happy Teachers' Day'

Left Menu

Radhika Madan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday said she has begun filming her upcoming movie ''Happy Teachers' Day'' here.

The actor, who most recently starred in a cameo in the Netflix film ''Monica, O My Darling'', took to her Instagram Stories to share the work update.

''Back to School. #HAPPYTEACHERSDAY #DAY1,'' Madan captioned the picture from the sets of the movie.

Also starring Nimrat Kaur, ''Happy Teachers' Day'' is a social thriller.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film ''Wrong Side Raju'' and Hindi movie ''Made in China'', is directing the film.

Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, ''Happy Teachers' Day'' is slated to be released on September 5, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

