Kareena Kapoor enjoys her weekend with "sham ki chai"

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Sunday, shared a glimpse of her weekend munchies. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Sunday sham ki chai aur chakli."

Kareena shared a picture of a hot tea cup along with a bowl of chakli (fried dough), an Indian snack. Earlier on Sunday, she also shared a glimpse from her yoga session and captioned the picture, "Sunday on the mat with my favourite."

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Kareena was recently seen in a family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The film marked Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Recently, Kareena announced the wrap of the film with a special post on her Instagram.

"As they say it's the journey never the destination...make it worthwhile...," she captioned the post. (ANI)

