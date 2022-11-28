Left Menu

‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin begin parenthood with a baby boy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:30 IST
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were blessed with their first child on November 27. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You
<p>South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were blessed with their first child on November 27.&nbsp; They became the parents of a baby boy. Son Ye Jin&rsquo;s agency MStream Entertainment revealed the good news and stated, &ldquo;Both the mother and child are in good health.&rdquo;</p> <p>Son and Hyun, both 40, are top South Korean stars who became global sensations with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama ''Crash Landing on You''.</p> <p>Hyun Bin's agency confirmed last year in January that he is in a relationship with Son Ye Jin since CLOY concluded. On February 10, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their marriage through a letter posted on their personal SNS. The ceremony was held privately in Seoul on March 31, 2022, with parents and acquaintances of both families.</p> <p>Back in May, the news of Son Ye Jin's pregnancy has been doing the rounds over the internet. At the time, her agency denied the report but later the couple announced they were expecting their first child.</p> <p>In a long note on Instagram, the actress wrote, &ldquo;Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I&rsquo;m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven&rsquo;t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy.&rdquo;</p> <p>Congratulations to Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin for the beginning of happy parenthood!&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Also Read: <a href="https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/2259520-does-song-joong-kis-recent-antihero-performances-pave-way-for-vincenzo-s2s-renewal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Does Song Joong Ki&rsquo;s recent antihero performances pave way for Vincenzo S2&rsquo;s renewal?</a></strong></p>

