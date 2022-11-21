Does Song Joong Ki’s recent antihero performances pave way for Vincenzo S2’s renewal?

After getting worldwide success as an antihero in the K-drama Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki is again playing a villain role in the series- Reborn Rich. Fans are already looking forward to multiple Song Joong Ki projects. In September, Song Joong Ki confirmed that he would star in the movie Hwarang. The actor has chosen not to receive any payments for his appearance in the film. Meanwhile, Reborn Rich started airing on JTBC on November 18, 2022. Among all this, some fans are still curious about Vincenzo Season 2. Is it (Vincenzo Season 2) returning, and most importantly, will Song Joong Ki reprise his role in it?

The superhit K-drama Vincenzo dropped its finale on May 2, 2021, and gained an enormous fanbase worldwide. The highly-anticipated finale of Vincenzo achieved the highest viewership rating since the drama began. Vincenzo acquired the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and also the 6th highest-rated drama in the history of TvN.

Song Joong Ki-starring Vincenzo was a 20-episode tvN drama about a mafia boss who takes down corrupt people in South Korea after fleeing due to a war between mafia families. The mafia consigliere is the Italian lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong ki).

After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer (Jeon Yeo Bin). Park Joo Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

While the story gives a satisfactory conclusion still some parts are yet to be solved. In the first season, Vincenzo has taken his revenge against the Babel Group head Jang Jun Woo and flies to an Island near Malta, it still left a small cliffhanger. The gold is still with Hong Cha-young. If Vincenzo Season 2 gets greenlit, Vincenzo could return to Korea to get the gold.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons but we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm these days. Many recently released titles like The Penthouse and Love Alarm have more than one season. K-dramas like Arthdal Chronicles, and Sweet Home were renewed for second season by public demand. Therefore, we can expect and wait for Vincenzo Season 2.

But it looks like there is less chance of having Vincenzo Season 2. The creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on season 2 of the series.

In an interview with Jazmine Media on May 3, 2021, Song Joong Ki discussed the possibility of the show getting renewed for a second season, and he didn't sound optimistic. He said, "Nothing has been said about Season 2."

"I'm personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it's not coming out, and I don't think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally."

But still, fans can keep hope because Kwak Dong Yeon, who plays Jang Han Seo in the drama, desires to have a spin-off to Netflix Korea on Twitter. "Hope Netflix makes a spinoff (auto-translated by Twitter), " wrote the actor.

Chatting with Sports Chosun, Kwak Dong Yeon said "I think a second season would be a dream come true. I hope that it really happens. All the other actors want it to happen as well."

"There are still a lot of Babel wannabes in Korea, so it'd be fun if Vincenzo could break them all open in the second season. I'm finished, but there's always a way. Maybe I could be a grown-up Young Ho (Kang Chae Min) or a ghost who follows Vincenzo around all the time. Anyway, I'm satisfied with the current result. Han Seo managed to become a person he could be proud of before he departed the world," said the actor.

However, TvN is still silent on Vincenzo Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we see any progress on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest South Korean series and film updates.

