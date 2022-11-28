Grand birthday bash of Producer Vishal Gurnani held in Mumbai

Grand celebration of the 41st birthday of Vishal Gurnani held in Bombay Adda, Bandra, Mumbai. The party was hosted by Producers Abhishek Vyas and Juhi Parekh Mehta. The industry's key honchos Anand Pandit, Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Movies, Blockbuster Producer Murad Khetani, turned out in full strength. Ace Directors Raaj Shandilyaa and Suparn Verma who are known to be close friends of Vishal Gurnani were also seen bringing in the festivities. Ace Editor Aarif Sheikh who is seen turning Director in a film to be produced by Vishal Gurnani was also there at the party along with his wife Shikha Sharma, the Producer of ''Chhori'' and ''Jalsaa''. Actress Nushhratt Bharuccha had attended the party with enthusiasm as she had worked with Vishal Gurnani in ''Jan Hit Mai Jari''. Celebrities like, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta, Anjana Sukhani, Kubbra Sait, Anirudh, Ishita Raj Sharma Arjun Bajwa, Producer Vishal Rana, Photographer Vicky Idnani and many others graced the party. Lastly, Vishal Gurnani celebrated his birthday with media and part wrapped with dessert, cake and delicious food.

