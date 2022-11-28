Left Menu

Grand birthday bash of Producer Vishal Gurnani held in Mumbai

Ace Directors Raaj Shandilyaa and Suparn Verma who are known to be close friends of Vishal Gurnani were also seen bringing in the festivities. Ace Editor Aarif Sheikh who is seen turning Director in a film to be produced by Vishal Gurnani was also there at the party along with his wife Shikha Sharma, the Producer of Chhori and Jalsaa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:58 IST
Grand birthday bash of Producer Vishal Gurnani held in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Grand celebration of the 41st birthday of Vishal Gurnani held in Bombay Adda, Bandra, Mumbai. The party was hosted by Producers Abhishek Vyas and Juhi Parekh Mehta. The industry's key honchos Anand Pandit, Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Movies, Blockbuster Producer Murad Khetani, turned out in full strength. Ace Directors Raaj Shandilyaa and Suparn Verma who are known to be close friends of Vishal Gurnani were also seen bringing in the festivities. Ace Editor Aarif Sheikh who is seen turning Director in a film to be produced by Vishal Gurnani was also there at the party along with his wife Shikha Sharma, the Producer of ''Chhori'' and ''Jalsaa''. Actress Nushhratt Bharuccha had attended the party with enthusiasm as she had worked with Vishal Gurnani in ''Jan Hit Mai Jari''. Celebrities like, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta, Anjana Sukhani, Kubbra Sait, Anirudh, Ishita Raj Sharma Arjun Bajwa, Producer Vishal Rana, Photographer Vicky Idnani and many others graced the party. Lastly, Vishal Gurnani celebrated his birthday with media and part wrapped with dessert, cake and delicious food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022