Ram Charan to star in pan-India entertainer from 'Upenna' director
RRR star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of Upenna fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.Billed as a pan-India entertainer, the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by Pushpa The Rise director Sukumar.Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam, Upenna and Pushpa The Rise, will present the project.Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity.
''RRR'' star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of ''Upenna'' fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.
Billed as a ''pan-India entertainer'', the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by ''Pushpa: The Rise'' director Sukumar.
Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer ''Rangasthalam'', ''Upenna'' and ''Pushpa: The Rise'', will present the project.
''Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & Sensational director @BuchiBabuSana team up for a powerful subject and a Pan India entertainer. #RamCharanRevolts Produced by @vriddhicinemas & @SukumarWritings Presented by @MythriOfficial,'' the production house said in a tweet.
''Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial,'' said Ram Charan on Twitter.
Sana will also write the film, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.
