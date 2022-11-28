Left Menu

Ram Charan to star in pan-India entertainer from 'Upenna' director

RRR star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of Upenna fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.Billed as a pan-India entertainer, the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by Pushpa The Rise director Sukumar.Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam, Upenna and Pushpa The Rise, will present the project.Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:15 IST
Ram Charan to star in pan-India entertainer from 'Upenna' director
  • Country:
  • India

''RRR'' star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of ''Upenna'' fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as a ''pan-India entertainer'', the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by ''Pushpa: The Rise'' director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer ''Rangasthalam'', ''Upenna'' and ''Pushpa: The Rise'', will present the project.

''Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & Sensational director @BuchiBabuSana team up for a powerful subject and a Pan India entertainer. #RamCharanRevolts Produced by @vriddhicinemas & @SukumarWritings Presented by @MythriOfficial,'' the production house said in a tweet.

''Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial,'' said Ram Charan on Twitter.

Sana will also write the film, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022