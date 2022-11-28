Ram Charan to star in pan-India entertainer from 'Upenna' director

''RRR'' star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana of ''Upenna'' fame for a film, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as a ''pan-India entertainer'', the upcoming movie will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, owned by ''Pushpa: The Rise'' director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind hit films such as the Ram Charan-starrer ''Rangasthalam'', ''Upenna'' and ''Pushpa: The Rise'', will present the project.

''Sometimes, Revolt becomes a necessity. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & Sensational director @BuchiBabuSana team up for a powerful subject and a Pan India entertainer. #RamCharanRevolts Produced by @vriddhicinemas & @SukumarWritings Presented by @MythriOfficial,'' the production house said in a tweet.

''Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial,'' said Ram Charan on Twitter.

Sana will also write the film, which is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)