The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Showrunner shares what to expect from it

The fourth and final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is coming soon. The release date for the show is yet to be announced but it looks like the season will go out with a bang. Showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement that fans will be on the edge of their seats "until the final minutes."

He said, "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will solve all the cliffhangers left in the previous season. Steve Blackman hinted earlier that the story of Victor and Diego will be highlighted in the upcoming season.

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are," the showrunner said.

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

There are more incomplete plotlines to be said in the fourth season. Fans could see a new timeline in the story. The Umbrella Academy members are now in a new universe without their powers and the siblings separate. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray. The Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and no longer an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. As the siblings are isolated, a restored Reginald observes the city, now under his control, alongside his wife Abigail, who is alive again. In a mid-credits scene, Ben rides a Seoul subway, similar to the one on which he was born.

In terms of the release date, we would expect The Umbrella Academy Season 4 to arrive at the end of 2024. On August 25, 2022, Netflix announced The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for Season 4. The filming for the new outing is yet to begin. So we are far away from the release date of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

