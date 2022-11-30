Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9: Sean O'Neal hired a lawyer to save his son

The Intelligent Unit is back with more thrilling investigations and challenges. The tragic death of police informant Anna (Carmela Zumbado) in the previous season left fans shocked. Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins right after the ninth outing ends.

The anticipated Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 is titled "Proof of Burden." EP 9 will showcase the team coming close to illegal evidence against Sean O'Neal. To keep his son out of prison, Sean O'Neal is determined to hire a lawyer.

Voight and the Intelligence Unit are trying to prevent the new drug from reaching citizens after it made a kid its victim. The team is giving their efforts to investigate this newly released drug followed by Anna's death.

The team is also investigating a gang of pharmacy robbers who are involved in ruthless activities. Halstead suspected someone and stab the man to death. He denied going with Voight and Upton's cover story. Instead, he transmuted himself into Chief Patrick O'Neal. This is how the plot takes a new turn when a new officer is appointed and joined the force.

Many illegal evidence already surfaced against Sean O'Neal that resulted from repetitive investigations. Consistently, Upton and the team are giving their endeavor to solve the case secretly. They noticed Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anyone ever expected.

On the other hand, Hailey is worried about Jay as he didn't talk to her when he was with Voight. Hailey is eagerly waiting to learn what actually is going on. However, Voight is confronting a new threat, as he is trying to keep the neighborhood clean.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 8 Chief O'Neal forces the team to handle the 'dead fish' case. His motive is to distract the Intelligence from the investigation of his son. When the 'dead fish' case is taking complicated turns, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past.

Chicago P.D. S10 E9 is set to be released Wednesday, December 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Also Read: Liz Feldman to present another dark comedy project after 'Dead to Me'