Shadow and Bone Season 2: Executive producer vows to take viewers on a ‘wild ride’

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is releasing in 2023. The second season will adapt Siege and Storm (2013), and another original storyline featuring the Crows. Here are all the updates on Eric Heisserer developed Shadow and Bone Season 2 for Netflix.

The series is adapted from two series of Grishaverse novels and is written by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

After the first season dropped on Netflix in April 2021, the show was watched by more than 55 million households in its first 28 days. The show was renewed in June 2021. Filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 was wrapped up on June 2022.

In the first season, AlinaStarkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) discovers her power to control light. The general of the Second Army and the Shadow Summoner, General AleksanderKirigan (Ben Barnes) who saves her, later proves to be the primary villain in the series. He takes her under his wing.

The season also introduces the gang leader of Crow, KazBrekker (Freddy Carter) and his members of the troop Jesper (Kit Young) and Inej (AmitaSuman). They are hired to kidnap Alina.

Lastly, the series shows her struggles to hone her power. She finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

As the Six of Crow's storyline progresses, we'll learn more about Kaz and his crew's experiences. The Darkling is alive, stronger than ever, and hell-bent on vengeance.

On the renewal, the executive producer, Shawn Levy said:

"My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone.

The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us.

Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can't wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next…"

The confirmed cast members of Shadow and Bone Season 2 are Jessie Mei Li (AlinaStarkov), Archie Renaux (MalyenOretsev), Freddy Carter (KazBrekker), AmitaSuman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

CalahanSkogman (Matthias Helvar), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Daisy Head (GenyaSafin) are promoted to series regular for Season 2.

