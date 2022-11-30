Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha starts filming for 'Chhorii 2', Soha Ali Khan joins cast

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nushrrat Bharuccha on Wednesday said she has started shooting for “Chhorii 2”, the sequel to her 2021 hit of the same title.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram page where she posted photographs from the film's sets.

''Thrilled, excited & scared to return to Sakshi's world! Can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition. #Chhorii2 #FilmingBegins,'' Nushrratt wrote. Besides the actor, filmmaker Vishal Furia is also returning for the second chapter of the horror drama, which released on streaming service Prime Video in November 2021.

“Chhorii” is the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film “Lapachhapi”, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

Actor Soha Ali Khan is the latest addition to the cast. ''Thrilled to share with all of yo uthat I will be entering the Chhorri universe in a truly unique role,'' she wrote on Instagram.

''Chhorii 2'' will reportedly pick up the story of Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

It will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

