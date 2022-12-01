BTS unveils upcoming docuseries 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star'

Left Menu

BTS will be the subject of a new Disney docuseries titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," which will chronicle the South Korean boyband's formation and history. The announcement was made on Wednesday via a teaser trailer on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account, and while no release date has been confirmed, it will debut in 2023, as per Variety.

Variety, which is a US-based entertainment media house, the seven-member band said in the trailer that viewers can expect to hear frank "stories of our growth from our debut to today," as well as never-before-seen footage. "We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears," RM stated, referring to a song from the South Korean boy band's second studio album. "I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen," added Jung Kook.

According to the tweet, "Beyond the Star" is an "exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series," but it is unclear whether "Beyond the Star" will be available solely in Singapore or if it will be shown abroad. Disney+ representatives did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment. According to Variety, the announcement of the impending docuseries comes while the ensemble focuses on their individual pursuits.

BTS announced earlier this year that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their individual professions while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content, such as the upcoming series, while still pursuing lucrative solo pursuits. The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025.

According to Variety, Jin will reportedly be the first in line for service because he is the eldest member of the group. In October, the singer collaborated with Coldplay on his new solo track "The Astronaut," while J-Hope released his first official solo album, "Jack in the Box," and headlined Lollapalooza in July.

Jung Kook performed in the World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar, and RM is preparing to release his debut solo album, "Indigo," this Friday, December 2. (ANI)

