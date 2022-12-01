Left Menu

Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' to hit screens next December

It also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaws wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of Sam Bahadur along with Meghnas father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava.Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, scheduled to premiere on December 16 on Disney Hotstar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:34 IST
Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' to hit screens next December
  • Country:
  • India

Meghna Gulzar's next directorial ''Sam Bahadur'' is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Thursday.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is produced by RSVP Movies.

''365 days to go… #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023,'' the production house captioned the post on its official Twitter page.

The announcement video shows Vicky as Manekshaw, walking with his back towards the camera, as his troops make way for him.

''Sam Bahadur'' is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. The film, which marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after 2018's ''Raazi'', went on floors in August. It also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of ''Sam Bahadur'' along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava.

Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Vicky will next be seen in ''Govinda Naam Mera'', scheduled to premiere on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022