Tribes of Europa Season 2 renewal possibilities & recent status

Since the German sci-fi series by Philip Koch appeared on Netflix in 2021, fans are eager to see the next part of the story. Unfortunately, the streamer is yet to renew Tribes of Europa Season 2. The drama is appreciated for its unique storylines.

The story of Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, 43 years after a mysterious global technological failure caused nations to slip into anarchy and fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates. On the European continent, there are hundreds of tribes, but the story focuses on three: the Origines, a tiny, peaceful forest tribe; the Crows, an aggressive warrior society; and the Crimsons, a militaristic society that aims at reuniting Europe through negotiation.

As the drama ends with cliffhangers, fans are hopeful for another season. Though Tribes of Europa Season 2 is yet not announced but Netflix will likely renew the German series. Last year Netflix Life noted that the streamer's schedule has been badly affected by COVID. There are several to-be-renewed series in the lineup. So, we must keep our faith in the streamer and wait for more time.

Tribes of Europa Season 1 features Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) entering the ring for his Boj. Yvar (Sebastian Blomberg) the leader of the Crows threw the ring away at the party. When Kiano discovers that he has to fight with his father and one will die, he refuses.

The old man forces Kiano's hand and the young Origine becomes a Bozie. Besides, Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, the scavenger Moses (Oliver Masucci) and the youngest sibling Elja (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake.

Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will answer what has happened to the cube. Will the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon? If Netflix comes with Tribes of Europa Season 2, we will surely get those answers.

Tribes of Europa Season 2 may solve the mystery of the cube. Will the three siblings find it out? We have to wait until the series get renewed.

Also Read: Never Have I Ever Season 4: Maitreyi assured to give a promising series finale