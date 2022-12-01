Never Have I Ever Season 4: Maitreyi assured to give a promising series finale

The fourth season of the coming-age comedy sitcom Never Have I Ever wrapped filming in August 2022 and it is officially under post-production. The new segment will follow the group of students of high school.

At the series wrap-party, Jaren Lewison talked to Elle and said the final season is perfect.

Jaren Lewison said, "I think the way the writers approached this fourth season has been with such care and with such tenacious and meticulous planning that I think we all feel comforted by the fact that it was a perfect sendoff."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) decision. Season 3 ends showing Devi making two huge decisions: She wants to stay with her family and friend for the senior year and to lose her virginity to enemy-turned-possible-lover Ben (Jaren Lewison).

As the fourth season will be the end of the show, Never Have I Ever Season 4 is likely to give a definite ending to the series and resolve all cliffhangers from previous seasons. The co-creator Mindy Kaling earlier explained why the show must end in the fourth season.

She said, "Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever. I'm really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters' growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

In a note posted to her social media, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan thanked the audience and assured to give a promising series finale. "I am so proud of us all and everything this show has accomplished....Let's do this one more time, yeah?"

President of Universal Television Erin Underhill said, "Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I'd love Devi's journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end."

"We can't wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi's senior year."

As of the release date, the first season released in April 2020 while Season 2 in July and Season 3 in August 2022. So we could expect Never Have I Ever Season 4 to be released in fall 2023.

In terms of the cast, the big announcement has been made by Netflix that Michael Cimino will be joining the cast as Ethan, the new Heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High. We can see the return of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Jaren Lewison as Benjamin "Ben" Gross, John McEnroe as himself, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, and Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres.

