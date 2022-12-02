Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das dies at 77

Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das died at her residence here, family sources said on Friday.

She was 77.

Das, a winner of the state government’s prestigious 'Jaydev Puraskar' for her lifetime contribution to Odia film industry, was suffering from old age-related aliment. She died on Thursday night, the family sources said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of Das.

''Saddened to know about the demise of legendary Odia actress Jharana Das. She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers,'' the president tweeted.

Patnaik announced that the last rites of Das will be performed with full state honours.

''Her impactful performance on stage and film will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace and my condolence to the bereaved family,'' Patnaik said in a statement.

Pradhan also condoled Das’s demise.

Family sources said the mortal remains will be cremated at Gorakabar in Cuttack.

Born in 1945, Das started her acting career in the 60s and won several accolades for her brilliant performance in landmark films like 'Shree Jagannath', 'Nari', 'Adinamegha', 'Hisabnikas', 'Pujafula', 'Amadabata', 'Abhinetri', 'Malajanha' and 'Heera Nella'.

Das had also worked as a child artist and announcer with All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack. She had also worked as an assistant station director of Doordarshan in Cuttack. Her direction in the biographical documentary on former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab was lauded by many.

Das was also a trained classical dancer. She was also honoured with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award for lifetime achievement in 2016.

Odisha Cine Artistes’ Association secretary, Sritam Das described her as a down-to-earth and very amiable person.

''She started acting when there were restrictions for women to act on stage and films. She overcame all hurdles and took her career as an artist to a great height,'' he said.

