Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured after falling from stairs, rushed to hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:04 IST
Jubin Nautiyal (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been hospitalised here after a fall from stairs, his representative said on Friday.

In a statement, the representative said Nautiyal ''broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head'' after the fall.

The 33-year-old musician will undergo an operation for his right arm and has been advised to not exert, the representative added. Nautiyal is best known for singing chartbuster tracks such as ''Raataan Lambiyaan,'' ''Lut Gaye'', ''Humnava Mere'', ''Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum'', ''Tum Hi Aana'' and ''Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra''. His new song ''Bana Sharabi'' from movie ''Govinda Naam Mera'' released on Wednesday.

