TMC stands for 'tushtikaran, mafia, corruption': Shah

Mamata ji, you accord a red carpet welcome to infiltrators because they are your vote bank. But, you oppose citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs... The people are going to give you a befitting reply, the home minister said.

PTI | Birbhum | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "remaining silent" on the issue of Sandeshkhali due to her "vote bank politics" Shah also mocked TMC's slogan 'Maa Mati Manush', saying it has now transformed into ''mullah madrassa mafia'' owing to the politics of appeasement.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Ranaghat and Birbhum Lok Sabha constituencies, he said the women of Sandeshkhali were "tortured on the basis of religion", asserting that the BJP "would not spare a single culprit and they would be thrown behind bars".

Shah also accused Banerjee of ''misleading'' people on the CAA, and slammed the TMC dispensation for corruption in the state.

"TMC stands for 'tushtikaran' (appeasement), mafia and corruption. Mamata ji, you accord a red carpet welcome to infiltrators because they are your vote bank. But, you oppose citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs... The people are going to give you a befitting reply,'' the home minister said.

