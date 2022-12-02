Andhra Pradesh-based restaurant serves unlimited thali for 5 paise

An Andhra Pradesh-based restaurant on Thursday came up with an amazing food offer and served unlimited thali in just 5 paise. Rajbhog Restaurant located in Vijaywada served unlimited thali having 35 different dishes to the customers.

The restaurant owner, Mohit, told ANI," Yesterday was a very successful event, we didn't expect this much of a crowd. We were expecting only 300-400 customers but our post went viral and it became famous within a span of three days. It's a very unique way of promotion. So we did the promotion with the 5 paise offer. We served the first 50 thali for free who all bought the 5 paise coins and for more than 1,000 customers, we served the thali at a 50 per cent discount. It was a huge success. It's an unlimited thali with 35 different dishes which go along with Gujarati, Rajasthani, and North Indian cuisines." The offer was valid only for one day.

Deepti, the co-owner of the Rajbhog restaurant, said, "The main reason for the offer was what we serve over here is Rajasthani, Gujarati, and North Indian thali, but here in Vijaywada, we have a lot of South Indian crowd, so our idea is to reach the crowd of South India too. So we ran an offer of 5 paise yesterday. We served the first fifty customers free of cost and post that we served them at a 50 per cent offer. So our thali cost is Rs 420, but yesterday we had more than 1,000 customers and we served the thali at Rs 210 per thali. The main concept of this offer was that Yesterday, we had a convention hall named 'Mandap' which is on the first floor. So we wanted to put these food items in Mandap and to show people that our restaurant serves this type of food." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)