Lance Reddick returning as Charon for John Wick spinoff 'Ballerina'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:15 IST
Lance Reddick Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Lance Reddick will reprise his ''John Wick'' character for the upcoming spin-off movie ''Ballerina''.

Led by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, the movie will centre on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

Reddick will return as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film, according to the entertainment news website Variety.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum", has penned the script for the project, which will be directed by Len Wiseman.

The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in "Parabellum".

''Ballerina'' will feature a couple of more familiar faces from the ''John Wick'' movies -- Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel, and Anjelica Huston as the Director.

Reeves is also expected to make an appearance as John Wick. The actor is currently awaiting the release of the fourth chapter, set for release worldwide on March 24, 2023.

''Ballerina'' will be produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk, and Chad Stahelski.

Reddick most recently starred in Netflix's series "Resident Evil" as well as the seventh and final season of the police procedural "Bosch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

