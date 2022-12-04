Daisy Ridley to lead series adaptation of 'The Christie Affair'

British actor Daisy Ridley will topline the series adaptation of the bestselling novel ''The Christie Affair''.

The murder mystery show will be a reimagining of iconic author Agatha Christie's 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late writer was known for, as per entertainment news outlet Variety.

''The Essex Serpent'' scribe Juliette Towhidi is adapting the novel for the series, which is backed by Miramax TV.

Ridley, best known for her role of Rey in three ''Star Wars'' movies, will play Nan O'Dea, the mistress of Christie's husband, who the series will centre on.

Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie's in ways that neither could ever expect. ''The Christie Affair'', written by Nina de Gramont, was published by St. Martin's Press this February and became a No. 1 bestseller in the UK. It was also included on the New York Times' bestseller list as well as Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club.

