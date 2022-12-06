Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut commences filming for ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for "Chandramukhi 2", the sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie.

The actor took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and posted a picture of clapboard from the movie's sets.

''Started filming for Chandramukhi 2 today," Ranaut said in the post.

The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's smash hit comedy horror "Chandramukhi" from director P Vasu. The filmmaker is also helming the new movie.

In the second part, Ranaut will essay the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence will play male lead opposite Ranaut.

The actor will be next seen in "Tejas", in which she plays the role of an Air Force Pilot, a political drama "Emergency" and biopic on Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi.

