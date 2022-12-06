For me, work should be pleasurable experience: Kajol

Three decades in Bollywood, with six Filmfare Awards in her kitty, Kajol who has wowed audiences over the years with her stellar performances, said that she still has a long way to go in the film industry.

The vivacious actress, when asked why she was not seen more often on the big screen, however, admitted that she was sometimes "lazy" and mostly picky about her scripts.

"Work for me should not feel like work; it should be a pleasurable experience. I do have a lot more to do, a lot more to say, there is still a long way to go...

"But I don't have a dream role as such. I wait and see what the directors have to offer me. I just want to keep working and be happy about it," Kajol said during her media interaction for her latest outing 'Salaam Venky'.

Kajol, a mother of two, also said that films are only a part of her life and she has other important roles to play too.

"Films are not the only thing in my life. My kids and family from a big part of my life too," she stated.

Asked about her reunion with debut film co-star Kamal Sadanah in the upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky', after 30 years, the 48-year-old actress was quick to reply that it was a "surreal experience".

Kajol's first film was 'Bekhudi' (1992), directed by Rahul Rawail. The movie also starred Ajay Mankotia, Tanuja and Vijayendra Ghatge.

"It was absolute pleasure to meet Kamal after so long. We have met on and off. Seeing somebody on the sets after 30 years was surreal. It felt like I was thrown back in time.

"We have many fond memories from 'Bekhudi'. During our shoot in Canada, we would travel from one place to another in buses. And the shoot would start at 4 am and continue till 10 pm. You get to know someone well when you spend that long together. We had an amazing time shooting for the film," Kajol said with a twinkle in her eye.

Directed by Revathi, 'Salaam Venky' will be released on December 9.

Talking about her last outing on an OTT platform and her experience on the big screen as well as the streaming services, the actress said the technique does not change but the difference lay in the choice of topics at times.

"For me, as an actor, the technique of acting does not change, whichever medium I choose. But there is a lot more freedom of speech, and also freedom to choose topics when it comes to OTT platforms," she said.

